Warnock left the Riverside following a creditable 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, his 1,603rd match in management, with Boro 14th in the Championship table and was immediately replaced by former Sheffield United boss Wilder.

The appointment of Wilder has got fans stirring on Teesside as they prepare to host a Millwall side three points above them in the table ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

And Rowett has given his thoughts on the outgoing Warnock, who admitted ‘never say never’ when quizzed on a potential return to management in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was sad to see Neil Warnock leave Middlesbrough. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

“I really like Neil,” he said.

“You’re always sad to see someone leave any club, but particularly someone who has done so well.

“Neil Warnock is the type of person who is always there to offer a bit of advice. Sometimes you want it and sometimes you don’t – but he’ll offer it anyway.”

Rowett must now face the task of taking on a Boro side looking for a ‘new manager bounce’ against a man in Wilder he has crossed paths with numerous times before.

“Neil is a good guy. But obviously they made their decision and it is an opportunity for someone else, like Chris, to come in,” Rowett explained to the South London Press.

“Chris is another vastly-experienced manager. I’ve managed against Chris so many times, because his Oxford team were in League Two at the same time as my Burton team. I’ve had many encounters against him. He is another shrewd operator.

“He did brilliantly to keep Sheffield United up [in the Premier League], it was a really under-rated achievement.

“Sometimes you don’t want a change just before you play them at home because you know they are going to be up for it, their fans are going to be up for it, sensing an opportunity to kick-start their promotion push.

“But, it’s like any other challenge. We’ve got to go there and do what we do – be very good at what we do in order to get a result.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.