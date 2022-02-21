Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro linked with interest in signing Accrington Stanley duo, Arsenal and Tottenham "give up" on Liverpool and Manchester United target

A Sheffield United legend as said a long term injury absentee will be “like a new signing” when he makes his long awaited return from injury while Middlesbrough are said to be interested in two players currently with a League One side.

Hull City are also looking at a player from the division below, but could face competition, and a former Tigers’ boss is the early favourite with bookmakers to be the next manager of Peterborough United following Darren Ferguson’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson has been linked with yet another Premier League side who join Burnley, Leeds United, Leicester City, Everton, Newcastle United, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion in showing reported interest.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have “given up” on any chance of signing a Fulham star who is expected to join Liverpool although Manchester United could make a bid of their own and Chelsea are said to be lining up a 15-year old prospect from West Brom.

Finally, Bournemouth are being tipped to secure the permanent signing of a Leeds United defender who is currently on-loan at the Cherries and Scottish giants Celtic have been told they “can’t afford” a Bristol City attacker who they have shown interest in.

Here are Monday’s Championship transfer rumours:

