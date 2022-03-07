Another round of EFL Championship fixtures is in the books a new week gets underway with a fresh batch of transfer news doing the rounds.

Middlesbrough were 2-1 winners at home to Luton Town on Saturday with a first half penalty from Paddy McNair opening the scoring.

Duncan Watmore secured the three points with Boro’s second late on but the visitors got an injury time consolation through Harry Cornick.

After the match, Boro boss Chris Wilder said: “It was a different type of performance from us, it was an arm-wrestle.

“I said after 10-15 minutes it was going to be about the result and we needed to show different qualities to get over the line.

“From a defensive point of view we did deal with what Luton served up but from a football view it was scrappy, it was an arm-wrestle, turgid. The first goal came from a great bit of play.

“I was disappointed we had a couple of chances before half-time, and Luton came back at us after that with nothing to lose. It became that sort of afternoon, so we had to get over the line by hook or by crook and we did that.

“Luton were on a fabulous run and they are up there for a reason, they have structure and win games of football.”

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

