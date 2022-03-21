It was another exciting round of EFL and FA Cup action at the weekend but Championship clubs now have the international break and managers can use the time to look at some early plans ahead of the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday as they lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech sending the Blues through.

Meanwhile, they also lost ground in the race for the play-offs in the league as Sheffield United moved up to fifth with their 2-0 win over Barnsley.

However, Boro do have either one or two games in hand over all four teams currently occupying those places.

There will be a chance for Chris Wilder to take a step back and evaluate his side with the international break putting EFL Championship action on hold for the next week.

Middlesbrough return to action on Saturday, April 2 when they host Peterborough United.

After that, they will have just eight games remaining in the league season as they continue their push towards promotion and the Premier League.

For days after their match with the Posh they host Fulham in what is sure to be a pivotal encounter.

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer stories making the headlines across the EFL Championship on Monday morning, including a former Boro boss who could make a shock switch from Blackburn Rovers to league rivals Stoke City:

1. Forest loanee praised by United icon Roy Keane has hailed Manchester United youngster James Garner for his performance for Nottingham Forest during their defeat to Liverpool (Mirror) Photo Sales

2. Wilson wanted by Robins Bristol City are keen on Forest Green Rovers’ Kane Wilson who has impressed in League 2 this season (Bristol World) Photo Sales

3. Boye called up by Argentina Former Reading FC loanee Lucas Boye, now with Spanish side Elche, has won his first international call-up to represent Argentina Photo Sales

4. Williams keen to make Fulham switch permanent Liverpool loan star Neco Williams is keen to join Fulham permanently this summer (Football Insider) Photo Sales