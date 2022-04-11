With just a handful of fixtures remaining for EFL Championship sides the summer transfer window is moving closer and closer to the forefront of club’s minds.

Middlesbrough’s push to reach the play-offs this season suffered a blow at the weekend as they lost 1-0 to Hull City at the Riverside.

Keane Lewis Potter’s 74th minute goal was the difference as the Tigers left with all three points.

However, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers both only managed draws meaning that Chris Wilder’s side are only three points off of sixth sport with a game in hand.

Speaking after the match, the Boro boss told BBC Radio Tees:

“Today we were way off of it, it was a really poor performance, it’s a really disappointing afternoon because it was an opportunity to get back on the winning trail.

“For 15 or 20 minutes it was OK, and then the performance deteriorated, it gave their team belief and they grew into the game and we went individual, we made some really poor decisions.

“The standard of performance right throughout the team was really poor, I didn’t see it coming, I didn’t see where it’s come from.”

Away from the pitch the summer transfer window is looming and the rumour mill is being to pick up speed. Here are the transfer news stories making headlines across the EFL Championship on Monday morning:

1. Premier League clubs interested in Gordon Birmingham City’s 19-year old defender Nico Gordon is drawing interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window (The 72) Photo Sales

2. Dean coy on permanent Owls switch Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean has remained coy on future and said he cannot ‘make decisions for other people’ when asked about a potential permanent move to the Owls (YorkshireLive) Photo Sales

3. Sawyers in the thoughts of Baggies boss West Brom manager Steve Bruce says that Romaine Sawyers, currently on loan at league rivals Stoke City, is ‘in his thoughts’ ahead of the summer transfer window (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Foxes impressed by Piroe Swansea City striker Joël Piroe’s impressive goal-scoring form this season has caught they eye of Premier League side Leicester City (Votebol International) Photo Sales