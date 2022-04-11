Middlesbrough’s push to reach the play-offs this season suffered a blow at the weekend as they lost 1-0 to Hull City at the Riverside.
Keane Lewis Potter’s 74th minute goal was the difference as the Tigers left with all three points.
However, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers both only managed draws meaning that Chris Wilder’s side are only three points off of sixth sport with a game in hand.
Speaking after the match, the Boro boss told BBC Radio Tees:
“Today we were way off of it, it was a really poor performance, it’s a really disappointing afternoon because it was an opportunity to get back on the winning trail.
“For 15 or 20 minutes it was OK, and then the performance deteriorated, it gave their team belief and they grew into the game and we went individual, we made some really poor decisions.
“The standard of performance right throughout the team was really poor, I didn’t see it coming, I didn’t see where it’s come from.”
Away from the pitch the summer transfer window is looming and the rumour mill is being to pick up speed. Here are the transfer news stories making headlines across the EFL Championship on Monday morning: