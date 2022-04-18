There is a full card of action from the EFL Championship this bank holiday Monday with so much still up for grabs while the summer transfer window continues to edge closer and closer.

Middlesbrough have the chance to move back into the promotion play-off spots today in what will be their fifth last fixtures of the Championship season.

A win over third placed Huddersfield Town at the Riverside could see Chris Wilder’s team jump above Sheffield United to go sixth, depending on how the Blades get on against Bristol City.

Last time out they managed a draw against second placed Bournemouth to earn a point, with Wilder saying after the match: “We haven’t been given it so it’s ifs, buts and maybes. I don’t think there was much in the game today at all.

“We’ve had a couple of chances, they’ve had a couple of chances.

“I think that epitomizes the game and maybe how the games are going to go from now until the end of the season.

“We’re delighted with the point.

“I believe that they will succeed in getting into the Premier League and for us to haul ourselves in and around the top six, which we are.”

Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes at EFL Championship clubs with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

