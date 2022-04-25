A handful of midweek matches will proceed the penultimate round of EFL Championship fixtures this weekend as the season approaches its climax and clubs continue to plot for the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough no longer have their fate in their own hands as they bid to reach the play-offs this season.

Even if Chris Wilder’s side win their three remaining fixtures, starting with Cardiff City at the Riverside on Wednesday, they will be denied a spot in the top six if the team who currently sit above them pick up enough points.

Despite that, the Boro boss had a defiant message when it came to their chances.

He said: “The teams above us have difficult games to play, the teams around us have difficult games to play – as do we.

“We’re back home on Wednesday night (against Cardiff) and it’s a season-defining game.”

Boro currently sit eighth in the table with Millwall and Sheffield United immediately above them.

With fifth place Luton Town currently eight points better off it looks like the Blades and the Lions are the two sides that Wilder’s team will have to outperform.

After the Cardiff match they will face Stoke City (H) and Preston North End (A) in their final two fixtures.

Away from the action on the pitch there is plenty going on across the division as clubs prepare for the summer transfer window.

Here are the latest transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

