Middlesbrough’s fate is no longer in their own hands as they chase a spot in the play-offs going into the final round of fixtures.
A 3-1 win at home to Stoke City last weekend kept Chris Wilder’s side just two points behind Sheffield United in sixth and Luton Town in fifth with the Hatters playing their game in hand against Fulham today.
That means that the Riverside club will not only need to win their last match away to Preston North End on Saturday but also hope that results elsewhere go in their favour.
Speaking after the Stoke win, Wilder said: “The players put in an outstanding performance. The pressure was on yet again against talented players and a team that are in really good nick. I thought the play was really good. We were brave in possession and we defended fantastically well. I would have taken any sort of win so I’m delighted in the way that it came.
“We were dead and buried at half-time at Swansea last week and we’ve come storming back. A great second-half performance at Swansea and obviously two big, big results.”
Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty of chatter as the summer transfer window gets closer and closer.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning: