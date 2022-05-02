Following the conclusion of two Championship fixtures later today and tomorrow it will be time to turn all attention to the final weekend of the season and the subsequent summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough’s fate is no longer in their own hands as they chase a spot in the play-offs going into the final round of fixtures.

A 3-1 win at home to Stoke City last weekend kept Chris Wilder’s side just two points behind Sheffield United in sixth and Luton Town in fifth with the Hatters playing their game in hand against Fulham today.

That means that the Riverside club will not only need to win their last match away to Preston North End on Saturday but also hope that results elsewhere go in their favour.

Speaking after the Stoke win, Wilder said: “The players put in an outstanding performance. The pressure was on yet again against talented players and a team that are in really good nick. I thought the play was really good. We were brave in possession and we defended fantastically well. I would have taken any sort of win so I’m delighted in the way that it came.

“We were dead and buried at half-time at Swansea last week and we’ve come storming back. A great second-half performance at Swansea and obviously two big, big results.”

Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty of chatter as the summer transfer window gets closer and closer.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Farke favourite for Rovers’ job Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, a two time winner of the EFL Championship with the Canareis, is the early favourite to succeed Tony Mowbray as Blackburn Rovers boss (SkyBet) Photo Sales

2. Bluebirds not ruling out move for Bale Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has failed to rule out a potential transfer move for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in the summer (FLW/BBC Radio Wales) Photo Sales

3. Ince set for talks with Reading owner Paul Ince will meet with Reading owner Dai Yongge this week to discuss his future as manager of the club (BerkshireLive) Photo: Clint Hughes Photo Sales

4. Hibs interested in Marshall QPR goalkeeper David Marshall is attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian (The 72/Alan Nixon) Photo Sales