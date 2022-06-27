The Riverside club are continuing to build their squad ahead of the new EFL Championship season.

The summer transfer window continues as clubs across the second tier of English football work towards strengthening their current crop of players and holding on to their current stars.

Middlesbrough have been dealt a blow to their hopes of signing a Newcastle United keeper who has reportedly been told he ‘still has a future’ at St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly happy to let Brandon Williams leave for £10m despite his impressive loan season at Norwich City while Sunderland are desperate to keep a hold of their star striker amid links with Rangers and will offer the player a new contract.

Burnley are said to be keen on signing a Rotherham United midfielder and new Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is also thought to be looking at the Belgian leagues for defensive recruitments with a current Scotland international potentially in his sights.

Millwall are ‘closing in’ on the signing of a Hull City star despite the Tigers having offered the player a new deal and a deal for Joe Allen to join Huddersfield Town upon his Stoke City exit is said to be “highly unlikely”.

Finally, Reading have clarified their stance on offering players new contracts.

Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Reading clarify player contract stance Reading have confirmed there is no limit on the length of contracts they can hand out to players, clarifying reports to the contrary (BerkshireLive)

2. United will let Williams leave Manchester United are 'willing to sell Brandon Williams' for around £10m despite his impressive loan spell at Norwich City last season (Daily Mail)

3. Terriers unlikely to move for Allen it is "extremely unlikely" that Huddersfield Town will move for Joe Allen following his Stoke City exit due to the players wage demands (YorkshireLive)

4. Millwall close in on Honeyman Millwall are closing in on the signing of Hull City midfielder George Honeyman who has been offered a long term contract at the MKM Stadium (South London Press)