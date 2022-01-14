Neil Taylor: Ex-Swansea and Aston Villa and now Middlesbrough defender signs new contract

The Middlesbrough players celebrate. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old former Swansea and Aston Villa full-back joined the club in November on a short-term deal and had made two senior appearances since in wins over Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Boss Chris Wilder told Boro’s official website: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to do this. Tayls is a great lad, and he has been outstanding.

“I knew what Neil was about, known what his career was all about, his personality was all about. To come into the game against Bournemouth having not played any football or senior football and play in the manner that he did and take that on.