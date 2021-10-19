The Middlesbrough manager has long since been rumoured to hold an interest in the former Manchester United, Norwich City and Burnley winger but was unable to convince the 29-year-old his future lies on Teesside with the Republic of Ireland international joining the Cherries this week.

Warnock has made no secret of his desire to bring in free agents on the back of an unprecedented injury crisis at the Riverside that has left Boro down to the bare bones ahead of the visit of Barnsley.

And Brady, who has made 160 appearances in the Premier League and been capped 57 times by his country, seemed a perfect fit given his versatility.

Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady joined Bournemouth over Middlesbrough this week (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But the Boro boss revealed he was unable to come to terms financially with the player before suggesting his attempts to look elsewhere may be over.

“I think it’s shelved,” Warnock conceded.

"We are short of players, I think Steve knows that as well.

“I would have liked to have brought Robbie Brady in, I think everybody knows that.

“We did speak to him and he came up here but we couldn’t get it over the line.

“I see he’s signed for Bournemouth now. He’s a lovely lad, and a good player as well, so good luck to him.

“Bournemouth have the wage bill and the players - [we] couldn't get anywhere near what he got at Bournemouth.”

Interest in Brady was thought to be high following his exit from Turf Moor at the end of last season with Boro and Scottish giants Celtic being credited with an interest as well as teams from abroad in Turkey.

But the winger, who was in the North East to speak with Warnock over the international break, ended speculation by heading to the south coast until the end of the season with the view to extending his stay.

And Brady shared his views on the move by saying: “For where I’m at now, this is a better opportunity than most to come and play.

“From watching the manager and the style of football he plays, I think it will suit me.

“It was a good opportunity and I think it’s going to be a good fit.”

