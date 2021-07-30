Boro have been looking at players from South America, while chief executive Neil Bausor had been speaking to potential targets.

Muniz, 20, had been on the Teessiders’ radar for sometime but is set to join up with Marco Silva at Fulham

When asked if Boro had missed out on the striker following his side’s pre-season game at Rotherham, Warnock said: “It looks like it. I think it was Inter Milan, Fulham or Middlesbrough.I can’t believe he’s turned us down.

Rodrigo Muniz playing for Flamengo.

“He’s just a different type of player, he’s got energy, pace. Still a bit of a gamble but Steve (Gibson) wanted to gamble with that age group and we are disappointed as a lot of work went into it.

“It’s left us a bit short. We have missed out on one or two players because we’ve waited so it’s been a difficult period but I’m sure we’ll come up with something.

Boro remain hopeful they can complete the signing of Martin Payero from Argentine club Banfield, yet there is still some paperwork to finalise.

The 22-year-old is believed to be looking forward to a move to England following his involvement at the Tokyo Olympics.

Warnock spoke with the player before the tournament and Payero has passed his medical, with a deal seemingly close to completion.

When asked if anything else came from Bausor’s trip to speak with South American targets, Warnock added: “Obviously he’s speaking to other people all the time, he’s still speaking about Payero but we’ll just have to see about that.

“I honestly haven’t got a clue tonight. I was supposed to be talking to Neil today but I couldn’t get hold of him.

“I’ll have a chat with him tomorrow because we need answers for these lads in the next few days, one way or another.

“I don’t worry. Yes, it will help but something else will crop up.”

Boro now have just over a week to prepare for their Championship opener at Fulham next weekend.

