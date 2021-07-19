Neil Warnock explains why this attacking midfielder is training with Middlesbrough

Boro are down in Cornwall on a training camp and boss Neil Warnock has revealed Paterson has joined the group for the week.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract after leaving Bristol City at the end of last season and will spend the new few days training and playing with the Boro squad in the south-west.

Warnock said: “Jamie is a lad I’ve always kept in touch with.

Jamie Paterson.

"It’s a good opportunity to have look at him in this environment, it’s a no-brainer really."

The experienced midfielder, formerly of Nottingham Forest, has more than 150 appearances under his belt for Bristol City.

He will feature on Monday evening when the travelling squad take on Saltash United (7pm). Boro also play Saltash and Tavistock on Wednesday.

The trip rounds off with a game against League One Plymouth Argyle on Friday.

