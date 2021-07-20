After taking the lead through Paddy McNair’s finish, Neil Warnock’s side were pegged back before half-time at the Kimberley Stadium.

Lewis Wing came off the bench at half-time and scored the winner with a long-range effort nine minutes from time.

Still, Warnock will want to add more attacking firepower to his squad ahead of his side’s season opener against Fulham next month.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu playing for Luton.

Here are some of the latest Boro-related news stories from around the web.

Ruddock Mpanzu signs new deal at Luton

Boro had been heavily linked with a move for Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, while Blackburn were also credited with interest in the 27-year-old.

The player’s contract had expired at Kenilworth Road, making him a free agent, but, despite the speculation, Ruddock Mpanzu has now penned a new deal with The Hatters.

“I love it at Luton, everyone knows that,” the midfielder told Luton’s website. “The Kenny has become my second home and we’ve achieved so much in my time here,”

“I know it’s taken a while with going away on international duty, an honour which playing for Luton has helped me achieve, but I know I’ve made the right decision.”

Midfielder set for move

Another player said to be on Boro’s radar is Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks.

League One clubs Ipswich and Sunderland have also been credited with interest in the 27-year-old, yet Rotherham are reluctant to sell to a divisional rival.

According to Football League World, Boro are close to winning the race to sign Crooks, who is set for a medical on Teesside.

Former target completes move abroad

Finally, former Boro target Famara Diedhiou has completed his move to Turkish side Alanyaspor.

Boro were understood to be interested in the 28-year-old, whose contract at Bristol City expired at the end of last season, yet his wage demands meant a move to the Riverside was unlikely.

West Brom and Swansea were also said to be tracking the striker after he turned down a new deal at Bristol City.

