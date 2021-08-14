Ikpeazu, 26, signed for Boro from Wycombe earlier this summer but is the club’s only fit senior striker – with Chuba Akpom unavailable for Saturday’s home game against Bristol City.

Boro are looking to bolster their attacking options before the end of the transfer window, but Warnock has admitted new signings are unlikely before Wednesday’s game against QPR.

“I feel a bit sorry for Uche because he’s on his own up there fighting a lost cause at times,” said Warnock ahead of the match. “I’m hoping we can give him a bit more support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu against Fulham.

“Then again Uche in my eyes was going to be second or third choice in that area but at the moment he’s the only one that’s fit and available.

“I think the crowd have got to get really behind Uche and lift him tomorrow because I think he’s one of those players who can revel off the crowd.

When asked if he still thinks Boro can sign a first-choice striker this month, Warnock replied: “I’m always looking to improve the squad and then it’s up to Uche to get his place.

“At the minute we haven’t got an option really so he has got to really pull the stops out, and I’m hoping the fans give him a lift.

“He deserves that, he’s worked this pre-season harder than he’s ever worked and he’s a good lad.

“I’m hoping the fans get behind him.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.