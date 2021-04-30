The Middlesbrough boss has made it a priority to bolster his attacking options for the 2021/22 campaign as the Teessiders look to challenge for promotion from the Championship.

Boro have been heavily linked with Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou and Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke, who will both be out of contract this summer.

When asked by the Mail how close Boro are to making a signing, Warnock replied: “I think you speak to the agents to find out who’s available and what they’re going to cost, will the club be willing to let them go if a fee can be agreed or a free transfer.

“There are that many things and you have to try and get what you think are the best players for the club that you can afford really, it’s not easy.

“I wouldn’t imagine we’ll get all the players that we’re looking at because there is too much competition at the moment.”

Warnock also admitted that Boro are assessing potential targets at a lower level, with his assistants, Ronnie Jepson and Kevin Blackwell, preparing to scout players this weekend.

“We’ve looked at League One and League Two player over the last few weeks, I think you have to do that. You have to do your homework and have a look,” added Warnock ahead of Boro’s meeting with Luton.

“Ronnie and Kevin will be going to games at the weekend so they won’t be with me, we have to look as much as we can over these last two weeks.”

Boro have also been assessing targets abroad and recently sent Jepson overseas to watch potential targets.

When quizzed on that trip, Warnock added: "It was well worthwhile going and we won’t be taking that any further because of what Ronnie saw. That's why it was worthwhile going.

“It’s difficult because you have to see the full picture really I think with strikers.”

Warnock was also directly asked if he could expand on the Diedhiou reports.

“No, only what I read in the papers,” replied the Boro boss.

