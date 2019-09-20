Neil Warnock hails Middlesbrough as he earmarks one potential danger man ahead of Cardiff City clash
Neil Warnock believes that Middlesbrough have ‘one of the best sides’ in the Championship as his Cardiff City side prepare to tackle Jonathan Woodgate’s in-form outfit.
Both teams are unbeaten in their last four league outings and will be looking to climb the second tier table when they meet at the Cardiff City Stadium.
And Warnock is under no illusions as to the test Boro will pose, having branded Woodgate’s squad as one of the best in the division.
Indeed, the experienced manager will be keeping a watchful eye on one particular player – who he fears could cause his Cardiff some some difficulties.
“It will be a good test for us,” said Warnock of the game.
“I’m looking forward to it. We’ve only had the three league games at home so far this season, so it will be nice to play in front of our home fans again.
“They have some good players, and we’re going to have to concentrate on ourselves and try to take our opportunities.
“They have one of the best sides in the division if you look at their squad.
“They’re set up well in the Championship, especially with players like [Britt] Assombalonga who can score goals from anywhere.
“Boro will give us a good test and keep us on our toes, so we’ll have to give our supporters something to shout about.”
Warnock could welcome stopper Neil Etheridge back into the first-team fold for the visit of the Teessiders, having been impressed with the Phillipines international’s performances in the club’s under-23 side.