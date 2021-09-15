Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Warnock takes his Middlesbrough side to take on Nottingham Forest this evening in what is already shaping up to be an important game in Boro’s season after a run of four games without a win has caused for some early concern among supporters.

Boro head into the clash 18th in the Championship table with just one win from their opening six games but come up against a Forest side who prop up the rest with Chris Hughton’s side having taken just one point so far this campaign.

But while Boro’s early season form is far from the play-off kind of form Warnock had hoped for in pre-season, the 72-year-old remains calm about any worries from supporters.

“I don’t think you can [reassure supporters] really, you’ve just got to get on with it,” he said.

“You’re going to take flack if you’re not winning games as a manager. All you can do is just try and plan ahead to give your team the best chance of getting a result.”

The Boro boss’ cause has not been helped over the international break with injuries to key personnel such as Paddy McNair, Marc Bola and summer signing Martin Payero, who are all expected to miss the game at the City Ground tonight.

And Warnock has conceded it has been a challenging time at the Riverside as he looks to get his side back on track ahead of a run of games against teams around them in the Championship table.

“There are so many things going off at the moment really, I’ve not really come up against as many different things,” he explained.

“With players coming in and us not playing, the injuries that we get and we haven’t got cover in certain areas. It’s a difficult one at the minute.

“[But] that’s what football is about really. You’ve just got to get on with it and the only thing about social media is I tend not to read it when we’re not winning.”

