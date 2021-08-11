Boro have been looking to bring in another left-sided defender, especially following Hayden Coulson’s loan move to Ipswich Town.

The Teessiders saw a bid rejected for Cardiff defender Ciaron Brown earlier this summer, which Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy described as ‘nowhere near enough.’

When asked about trying to sign another left-sided defender, Warnock told the Mail: “We are trying really hard. We’ve had a couple of knock-backs at the minute, not knock-backs but we can’t negotiate deals.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

“There are a couple of players that we are trying to get in, but we are trying.”

When quizzed on Brown specifically, Warnock said the club are still trying to strengthen in a number of positions and highlighted the squad’s lack of forward options.

During Boro’s 1-1 draw at Fulham, Djed Spence, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Tavernier all made an impact after coming off the bench, and Warnock wants to have more options at his disposal.

“There are a number of positions we are looking at filling,” added the Boro boss.

“We are short up front really, everybody knows that, so we are looking at every aspect really.

“We’re looking for forwards that we want and how we can help the squad really. You saw on Sunday the difference that Isaiah, Tav and Djed made, you have to have players like that on the bench who can help change a game.”

