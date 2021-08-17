One of Warnock’s priorities is to sign another left-sided defender before the end of the month, due to a lack of cover for Marc Bola.

Lee Peltier could slot into the Teessiders’ backline, yet Warnock doesn’t believe the 34-year-old would be a natural fit in a wing-back role.

Boro have been linked with Swansea defender Bidwell, who made 39 appearances to help the Swans reach the Championship play-offs last season.

Swansea defender Jake Bidwell.

When asked about Bidwell, Warnock told BBC Tees: “I think I just have to keep whatever I can to myself about the targets, I don’t like talking about players at other clubs.

“Jake is a good player but there are so many others we are looking at in that area. If Bola does det injured at the moment we have lost all the left-sided lads at the back and we need somebody in that area.

“I know Pelts can play there in a back four but not in a back five. I’ve just got to look at what there is available and try and anticipate the sort of injuries we had last year which sort of killed us.”

Warnock has also revealed Boro have been in advanced talks with a foreign striker in recent weeks.

When asked about that deal, he added: “It’s all office work and papers that we have to deal with.

“I don’t think we can do any more to get the lad to come, it’s just a matter whether we can agree with the club and everything.”

