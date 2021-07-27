Payero, 22, is away with the Argentina national team at the Olympics in Tokyo but has spoken to Warnock about a move to the Riverside.

When asked about the midfielder following Boro’s pre-season defeat at York City, Warnock said: “He’s not a Middlesbrough player yet, not as far as I’m aware, although I think it is all done with regard to contracts.

"I think it’s just financial things that are still to get sorted, although it’s all so complicated. I’ve spoken to the player, and the player’s really looking forward to it. I can’t really do any more than that. I’ve done all I can do, it’s just a case of finalising things now.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Payero playing for Argentina.

Boro have also been looking at other players in South America and been heavily linked with Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Boro chief executive Neil Bausor had left the country to speak with the player’s representatives.

When asked about the Muniz link, Warnock replied: “I’ve watched a few players in the last few weeks, and we are looking.

“I know Neil has gone over to talk to people about a couple of players. He’s met a couple of clubs regarding players over there – not Payero, we’re looking at other strikers.

“There were two opportunities, and he’s doing his best to get us someone else on board.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.