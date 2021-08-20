The Sporting Lisbon striker, 27, will give Boro boss Neil Warnock more options up front, where Uche Ikpeazu has been leading the line for the Teessiders this season.

Sporar joined Sporting in 2020 and scored three goals in 16 league appearances while on loan at Braga last season.

When asked what type of player the forward is, Warnock replied: “I don’t think his forte is a target man if I’m honest. I think he could play with another target man.

Andraz Sporar playing for Sporting Lisbon.

"He can do that role but he’s not going to win headers that Uche probably would win. He’s played across all three positions and he’s played up as a two so he’s quite versatile and he’s got a good turn of pace."

Sporar won’t be available for this weekend’s trip to Derby, yet Warnock hopes the deal can be completed next week.

Like Martin Payero’s move to the Riverside earlier this summer, there are lots of finer details to finalise.

“The medical was done somewhere, Portugal or Spain the other day,” added Warnock when discussing Sporar.

"I know they were doing some paperwork yesterday. Obviously he won’t be involved on Saturday so I imagine a full week ahead next week.

"Karen has been working really hard with all these papers that have got to happen, you know like with Payero, it took forever really and I would imagine that will be the same. There’s all sorts of things really.”

With Duncan Watmore and Marcus Tavernier absent through injury, Boro are in desperate need of some attacking reinforcements.

Warnock says he has spoken to Sporar and hopes the player will be able to settle in quickly on Teesside.

"I spoke to him and he’s a bubbly character and speaks very good English which will help him,” Warnock added.”When I give him a rollocking he’ll understand.”

“I like to think he can settle in quickly. At the same time, we’ve got Duncan and Tavernier to come back as well. Hopefully they’ll all be fit and I’ll have to make those decisions.”

