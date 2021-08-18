Boro took the lead through Uche Ikpeazu’s penalty in the first half but were pegged back when Jonny Howson scored an own goal shortly after half-time.

QPR defender Moses Odubajo was then sent off before Chris Willock gave Rangers a shock lead.

There was still time for more late drama as Matt Crooks equalised for Boro, before Willock added his second of the match to win the contest for Mark Warburton’s side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks.

“I can’t fault the excitement,” said Warnock after the game. “I thought it was a cracking game. Disappointed with the goals, disappointed we didn’t score more so disappointed with everything really.

“I think the goal knocked us a bit and we got caught on the break from our attack. I thought we were a bit soft tonight and one or two of our lads could have put a foot in earlier but we didn’t and we were passive.”

Warnock was also critical of several refereeing decisions, claiming QPR substitute Charlie Austin headbutted Grant Hall.

“I see Charlie Austin headbut Grant Hall and nobody else sees it. It’s just amazing really,” Warnock added.

“I thought he headbutted him, when you look at the video it looks like a straightforward headbut to me.

"The referee said he saw it and thought it was a clash of heads. I think when you look at it it’s a little bit different.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.