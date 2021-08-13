Despite the arrivals of eight new players this summer, Boro’s squad remains thin in certain positions – particularly in the attacking areas.

Warnock and Boro’s chief executive Neil Bausor have been speaking to potential targets and players’ representatives, with just over two weeks to go until the end of the transfer window.

And while Warnock believes it will be challenging to complete signing’s before Wednesday’s home game against QPR, he remains optimistic.

“You come up with all sorts of problems,” said Warnock ahead of this weekend’s game against Bristol City at the Riverside.

“Neil talks to the agent and I try and talk to the player, but you find all sorts of problems.

“Other clubs might come in, they might not want to move, some don’t want to come to the North East. It varies really. You’ve just got to keep going.

“Over the last 24 hours I’ve become a lot more confident in getting a couple in - hopefully by next weekend.

“Realistically, I can’t see us getting anybody in before QPR which is disappointing really.

“We do need an input, particularly with forwards.

“But we are working and one or two things have cropped up in the last 36 hours. I’ve spoken to a couple and I’m quite optimistic really that we can get these done.”

After bringing in Argentine midfielder Martin Payero earlier this summer, Boro will continue to assess the foriegn market as they look to strengthen the squad.

“One player came on the market yesterday, just by talking really,” added Warnock. “There were four of us talking in the office. We were talking about different things, and all of a sudden, somebody came up that we never thought about.

"I said, ‘I’d have him tomorrow’. So, we’ve gone down that line and, hopefully, we could get a positive response in the next week.

“We’re still looking abroad. I spoke to a player in the last 48 hours who’s really keen to come, so I’m hoping we can get these things tied up now they’re available.”

