Of course it’s important not to read too much into results, good or bad, and there is still a lot which can change in the next few weeks.

Yet Warnock will have been assessing certain combinations and patterns of play as his side once again lined up with a back three and wing-backs.

It’s a system which has served Boro well in the past and appeared to be working as Dael Fry headed the visitors ahead inside six minutes at The LNER Community Stadium.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock and his coaching staff.

Yet two goals from Mackenzie Heaney and Mark Beck before half-time turned the game on its head.

Summary

On the plus side Jonny Howson was handed his first start of pre-season after recovering from injury, and, along with Sam Morsy, the Boro captain helped the visitors take control from the off.

The opening goal will have pleased Warnock, as Fry headed home Paddy McNair’s in-swinging free-kick with a towering header. An asset Boro didn’t utilise enough last season.

Yet Boro began to sit off and conceded two soft goals before half-time, both coming from crosses from the left.

The equaliser came on 25 minutes when Scott Barrow was allowed too much time to swing the ball into the box, Fry’s header fell straight to Heaney and the midfielder volleyed the ball straight into the net.

York’s second came six minutes before half-time when Barrow’s cross was met by the head of Beck, who beat Grant Hall in the air.

Boro had the chance to draw level just before the hour mark when Ikpeazu showed his strength to hold the ball up and win a penalty, yet McNair’s spot kick was saved.

Tactics

Like against Plymouth, Warnock stuck with a back three of McNair, Hall and Fry in a 3-4-2-1 system.

Anfernee Dijksteel kept his place on the right, while Djed Spence was surprisingly brought in on the left.

At the other end of the pitch, Uche Ikpeazu kept his place up top but often lacked support with Matt Crooks and trialist Jamie Paterson operating as advanced playmakers. Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore weren’t in the squad.

With Boro’s wing-backs hesitant to get forward, Ikpeazu was often required to make runs into the channel, which drew the frontman away from the centre.

The visitors were also content to drop deep out of possession, which allowed York to keep the ball.

Boro’s attack continued to splutter in the second half, while Warnock switched his side just after the hour mark, making eight substitutions.

Star man

Boro’s attack looked disjointed for most of the match, yet Ikpeazu certainly showed what he's capable of.

The striker lacked support but worked tirelessly to make runs into the channels and hold the ball up.

Ikpeazu played his part to win Boro a penalty, yet the chance was missed.

What’s next?

Warnock’s side have one more pre-season game later this week, when the Teessiders will travel to Rotherham.

That will be the final chance Warnock gets to look at his players in competitive action before their season opener at Fulham on Sunday, August 8.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

