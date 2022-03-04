Middlesbrough are set to host Luton Town this weekend.

Middlesbrough head into Championship action tomorrow afternoon off the back of a stellar FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Josh Coburn’s extra-time winner will certainly soften the blow of their disappointing defeat to Barnsley last weekend and will fill them with confidence going into this weekend’s tie.

A win for Boro could see them leapfrog Luton into the top six, however the Hatters are also in impressive form and have won three successive matches.

The reverse fixture saw Luton take all three points back in November as they won 3-1, with Coburn scoring the opener for Boro.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Cardiff academy product extends stay Cardiff City youngster Isaak Davies has signed a new contract until 2023. The young forward has made 22 appearances for the Welsh club. (Cardiff City FC)

2. Blues preparing for Premier League interest Birmingham City youngster Jordan James is thought to be attracting interest from the likes of Wolves, West Ham and Everton. The teenager has made 17 league appearances since bursting onto the scene for the Championship club. (Birmingham Live)

3. Leeds eye Dutchman Leeds United are among a number of clubs eyeing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer.. The 24-year-old has two goals and six assists in the Championship this season. (Football League World)

4. Tykes reject seven-figure bid for their hot prospect Barnsley have reportedly turned down a £1.5 million bid from New York Red Bulls for Callum Styles. A number of Premier League and Championship clubs are also interested in the midfielder. (The Sun)