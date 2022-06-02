The future of Spence has been hotly debated after the 21-year-old helped Nottingham Forest clinch promotion back to the Premier League.

Spence featured for Steve Cooper’s side at Wembley Stadium as they saw off Huddersfield Town in the play-off final to end the Reds’ 23-year hiatus from the top flight.

It was the icing on top of what has been a pretty sweet cake for Spence this season who has excelled at the City Ground after being loaned out by former Boro boss Neil Warnock in the summer.

Djed Spence enjoyed a hugely successful season at Nottingham Forest on-loan from Middlesbrough. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Spence and Warnock exchanged sarcastic jibes at one another on social media following Forest’s promotion as the defender’s stock continues to rise.

And with that, Spence’s future looks set to be away from Teesside with the club reportedly willing to listen to offers for the defender who it is believed Boro value within the £15m-£20m bracket.

Forest are one of the front runners to land Spence with the England U21 international recently admitting to the Nottingham Post he would ‘love to stay’ at the City Ground.

But a move may be taken out of his hands with Tottenham Hotspur also said to be keen on the defender.

Djed Spence would face a tough challenge up against Kieran Trippier in the Newcastle United squad. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte’s side will have the lure of Champions League football next season but they too could now face competition after it emerged Boro’s North East neighbours Newcastle are said to be interested in Spence.

Eddie Howe’s side enjoyed an excellent second half of the campaign as they comfortably retained their Premier League status with the Magpies now keen to kick on next season under the backing of their new Saudi led ownership.

And Football London reports the Magpies have entered the race to sign Spence along with Brentford and several clubs around Europe including Borussia Dortmund and Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Although the Magpies have been credited with an interest they are well stocked in the fullback area and will be boosted by January signing Kieran Trippier’s return to fitness which could make first team opportunities challenging for Spence should he move to Tyneside.