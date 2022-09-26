News you can trust since 1877
Next Bournemouth manager: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder sees odds slashed overnight

Bournemouth remain on the lookout for a new manager – and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has seen his odds slashed overnight.

By Richard Mennear
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:14 am

Wilder was due to take training as normal at Boro this morning, while reports suggest there has been no official approach by Bournemouth.

However, bookies have slashed his odds.

Wilder has always been among the names linked but as of yesterday he was priced at around 8-1 but his odds are now 1-3.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

At the end of August Wilder declared he had no intention of leaving Boro but they have since struggled in the Championship.

Speaking in August, Wilder said: “I’m not going anywhere. I’ve got my head down and am working towards the weekend.

“I signed a two-and-a-half-year deal nine months ago so I’m deep into that and I enjoy working at this football club.

“The focus for me has been on the rebuild, players coming in and preparing the team. You can’t stop speculation – you just have to ride with it.”

