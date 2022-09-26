Next Bournemouth manager: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder sees odds slashed overnight
Bournemouth remain on the lookout for a new manager – and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has seen his odds slashed overnight.
Wilder was due to take training as normal at Boro this morning, while reports suggest there has been no official approach by Bournemouth.
However, bookies have slashed his odds.
Wilder has always been among the names linked but as of yesterday he was priced at around 8-1 but his odds are now 1-3.
Most Popular
-
1
Keith Curle to meet with Hartlepool United stakeholders over ex-Sunderland and Portsmouth star
-
2
Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh accepts 'full responsibility' as Pools hit bottom and offers shock admission over Paul Hartley appointment
-
3
Hartlepool United fan gallery: Were you part of the 4,298 in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium as Keith Curle's side were held by Gillingham
At the end of August Wilder declared he had no intention of leaving Boro but they have since struggled in the Championship.
Speaking in August, Wilder said: “I’m not going anywhere. I’ve got my head down and am working towards the weekend.
“I signed a two-and-a-half-year deal nine months ago so I’m deep into that and I enjoy working at this football club.
“The focus for me has been on the rebuild, players coming in and preparing the team. You can’t stop speculation – you just have to ride with it.”