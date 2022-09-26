Next Bournemouth manager: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder sees odds slashed overnight

Wilder was due to take training as normal at Boro this morning, while reports suggest there has been no official approach by Bournemouth.

However, bookies have slashed his odds.

Wilder has always been among the names linked but as of yesterday he was priced at around 8-1 but his odds are now 1-3.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

At the end of August Wilder declared he had no intention of leaving Boro but they have since struggled in the Championship.

Speaking in August, Wilder said: “I’m not going anywhere. I’ve got my head down and am working towards the weekend.

“I signed a two-and-a-half-year deal nine months ago so I’m deep into that and I enjoy working at this football club.