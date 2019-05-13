Next Middlesbrough manager: 13 candidates who could replace Tony Pulis after exit rumours Tony Pulis will reportedly leave Middlesbrough this week - so who could replace him? Click and scroll through the pages as we look at 13 candidates who could take the hotseat at the Riverside Stadium: 1. Jonathan Woodgate Already a first-team coach at Middlesbrough, Woodgate has been touted with a potential step up for his first full-time management role at his boyhood club. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Nigel Pearson A Boro player between 1994 and 1998, Pearson has a Championship promotion on his CV with Leicester City in 2014. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Gary Rowett Rowett was sacked by Stoke City in January after just eight months in-charge, however dont let that deter you from the promise he showed at Birmingham and Derby. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Chris Hughton Recently sacked by Brighton, Hughton, having led Newcastle and the Seagulls to the Premier League, could be just the man for the Teessiders. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4