Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is set to depart the club this week - according to reports.

Next Middlesbrough manager: 13 candidates who could replace Tony Pulis after exit rumours

Tony Pulis will reportedly leave Middlesbrough this week - so who could replace him?

Click and scroll through the pages as we look at 13 candidates who could take the hotseat at the Riverside Stadium:

Already a first-team coach at Middlesbrough, Woodgate has been touted with a potential step up for his first full-time management role at his boyhood club.

1. Jonathan Woodgate

A Boro player between 1994 and 1998, Pearson has a Championship promotion on his CV with Leicester City in 2014.

2. Nigel Pearson

Rowett was sacked by Stoke City in January after just eight months in-charge, however dont let that deter you from the promise he showed at Birmingham and Derby.

3. Gary Rowett

Recently sacked by Brighton, Hughton, having led Newcastle and the Seagulls to the Premier League, could be just the man for the Teessiders.

4. Chris Hughton

