Next Middlesbrough manager: Interim boss reveals significant update ahead of weekend

Leo Percovich expects to take Middlesbrough to Millwall under his watch this weekend and he wants more of the same after a 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Percovich was placed in interim charge following the sacking of Chris Wilder on Monday and he celebrated with the fans after Boro won for only the third time in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Assisted by academy staff Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole, the Uruguayan looked on from the technical area as striker Chuba Akpom struck the winner in the 23rd minute.

All eyes are on who will be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Millwall, with Rob Edwards, Carlos Corberan and Anthony Barry among those strongly linked with the Riverside job.

But Percovich said: “The plan when I was asked was to train the players Monday, prepare the team for Wednesday and Saturday.

“We know we will be ready for Saturday. We want more of the same.

“I am enjoying it, enjoying the togetherness of the club and the people, the staff, the players. We are together, let’s go. That makes you feel calmer, better.

“You always say in football, you aim to win 1-0. We came to get the three points and move up the table. That is the most important.

“Second half was emotional – a lot has happened this week. We know they have the talent and they will be fine, that’s for sure.”

