Next Middlesbrough manager: Leo Percovich provides update on new boss search

Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager remains ongoing, with Leo Percovich & Co to once again lead the team at Millwall this weekend. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Coach Percovich and the rest of the interim coaching team taking charge for now.

Percovich has been taking training alongside Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and former Sunderland and Boro midfielder Lee Cattermole.

A meeting with club officials is scheduled next week to discuss next steps with movement expected then over who will replace Chris Wilder in the dugout.

But for now, it remains business as usual at the Riverside and the club won’t be rushed into a decision.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Millwall, he said: “What is the right formula?

"Garry Monk came and then Tony Pulis, how much experience and many games there are between them have they won?

“Then Jonathan Woodgate who hadn’t been a coach before. A lot of experience as a player but hadn’t been coaching. So we went from lots of coaching experience to no coaching experience.

“Then 1,000 games [Neil Warnock] and fantastic man too. So he came and we still don’t get there.

“Chris Wilder came and it looked like we were going to get there but we still did not so who is the right man for this position.

“I think the club now is managing their time to analyse the situation and who is the right person to be here.