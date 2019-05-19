Next Middlesbrough manager: The 11 most likely names to take over from Tony Pulis
Two days have passed since Middlesbrough confirmed the departure of Tony Pulis - with plenty of speculation about who will take over at the Riverside.
We take a look at the leading contenders priced by bookmakers SkyBet following a weekend of fluctuating odds:
1. Jonathan Woodgate - 7/2
Current team: First-team coach at Middlesbrough
2. Chris Hughton - 7/2
Current team: Out of work
3. Danny Cowley - 7/2
Current team: Lincoln City
4. Tim Walter - 5/1
Current team: Holstein Kiel
