Lincoln boss Danny Cowley has been linked with the Middlesbrough manager's job.

Next Middlesbrough manager: The 11 most likely names to take over from Tony Pulis

Two days have passed since Middlesbrough confirmed the departure of Tony Pulis - with plenty of speculation about who will take over at the Riverside.

We take a look at the leading contenders priced by bookmakers SkyBet following a weekend of fluctuating odds:

Current team: First-team coach at Middlesbrough

1. Jonathan Woodgate - 7/2

Current team: Out of work

2. Chris Hughton - 7/2

Current team: Out of work
Current team: Lincoln City

3. Danny Cowley - 7/2

Current team: Lincoln City
Current team: Holstein Kiel

4. Tim Walter - 5/1

Current team: Holstein Kiel
