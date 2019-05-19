Next Middlesbrough manager: The 11 most likely names to take over from Tony Pulis

We take a look at the leading contenders priced by bookmakers SkyBet following a weekend of fluctuating odds:

1. Jonathan Woodgate - 7/2 Current team: First-team coach at Middlesbrough jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Chris Hughton - 7/2 Current team: Out of work jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Danny Cowley - 7/2 Current team: Lincoln City jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tim Walter - 5/1 Current team: Holstein Kiel jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more