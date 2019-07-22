NINE centre-backs from Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and other Premier League clubs Middlesbrough could sign on loan
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is hopeful the club will make signings in the final few weeks of the transfer window – with loan deals a possibility ahead of the August 8 deadline.
By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 11:53
The Teessiders have been left a man light at the back following Aden Flint’s move to Cardiff last week, and Woodgate may be looking for more cover ahead of the new Championship campaign. We’ve identified nine Premier League centre-backs who Boro could realistically sign on loan this summer.