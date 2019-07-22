Defender Nathaniel Phillips has been training with Liverpool's first team during pre-season.

NINE centre-backs from Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and other Premier League clubs Middlesbrough could sign on loan

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is hopeful the club will make signings in the final few weeks of the transfer window – with loan deals a possibility ahead of the August 8 deadline.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 11:53

The Teessiders have been left a man light at the back following Aden Flint’s move to Cardiff last week, and Woodgate may be looking for more cover ahead of the new Championship campaign. We’ve identified nine Premier League centre-backs who Boro could realistically sign on loan this summer.

1. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea)

The England Under-21 international was a regular starter in Derby's backline last season, making 44 league appearances and playing all three play-off games. The Rams will be keen to re-sign Tomori this summer but nothing has been agreed.

2. Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool)

For the second pre-season running, Phillips, 22, is part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad. He is still yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool, though, and is unlikely to break into the side this term.

3. Mason Holgate (Everton)

Another player who gained some valuable game time in the Championship last season. Holgate joined West Brom on loan in January and helped the Baggies reach the play-offs before a penalty shootout defeat to Aston Villa.

4. Jack Simpson (Bournemouth)

The 22-year-old defender made seven Premier League appearances last season but will face competition to become a first-team regular at the Vitality Stadium.

