Middlesbrough have already been linked with Charlton full-back Anfernee Dijksteel this summer.

NINE Championship full-backs Middlesbrough could realistically sign this summer

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate expects the club to make signings between now and the end of the transfer window, with Boro’s squad looking particularly light in the full-back areas.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 12:25

In their recent pre-season friendly at Gateshead Jonny Howson filled in at right-back, highlighting the Tesssiders’ lack of options at the back. With less than a month to go until the window slams shut, we’ve identified nine Championship full-backs who could be available this summer. Flick through our gallery to see the full list:

1. Mahlon Romeo (Millwall)

The highly-rated right-back, 23, is already attracting interest and was linked with West Ham and Rangers a few months ago. Romeo has made over 100 appearances for the Lions since signing for the club in 2015.

Photo: James Chance

2. Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham)

Pedersen was Garry Monk's first signing at St Andrew's in 2018 and went on to have a successful first season with Birmingham. The left-back, 24, signed a four-year deal with the Blues last summer but could be tempted away following Monk's departure.

Photo: Alex Davidson

3. Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton)

Boro have already been linked with the Charlton right-back this summer after Dijksteel, 22, helped the Addicks win promotion to the Championship last season. The defender has just one year left on his contract.

Photo: James Chance

4. Scott Malone (Derby)

Malone, 28, helped Derby reach the Championship play-off final last season but wasn't always first choice. After signing for the Rams last summer Malone featured in 27 of Derby's 46 league games as he was rotated with Craig Forsyth.

Photo: Nick Potts

