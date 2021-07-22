With less than three weeks to go until their season opener at Fulham on Sunday, August 8, several names have already been linked with a move to the Riverside, while signing more strikers remains the priority.

Warnock is also keen to bring in at least one more winger to provide competition for players such as Duncan Watmore, Marcus Tavernier and Sammy Ameobi.

The Boro boss has pointed out the club don’t have the biggest budget in the second tier, meaning loans and free agent deals will be considered in the coming weeks.

Yet, as shown by the agreement to sign midfielder Martin Payero, there will be funds available if the right deal comes along.

Here are a few wide players who Boro could target in the next few weeks.

1. Jed Wallace - Millwall The playmaker has been linked with Boro in the past and has consistently posted good numbers for Millwall. The 27-year-old has a year left on his contract after scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists for the Lions during the 2020/21 season. Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

2. Jamie Paterson - Free agent It was revealed this week that Paterson is training with Boro on trial. The 29-year-old is a versatile forward who has played as a second striker or on either flank. He has plenty of Championship experience and has racked up just shy of 250 appearances in the second tier. Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

3. Charlie Kirk - Crewe Some may remember the 23-year-old who scored at the Riverside when Crewe knocked Boro out of the League Cup in 2019. After helping The Alex win promotion from League Two, Kirk established himself in the division above, scoring six goals and providing eight assists. He provided more key passes than any other player in the third tier during the 2020/21 season. Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

4. Isaac Mbenza - Huddersfield Despite Huddersfield's underwhelming season, Mbenza, 25, stood out for the Terriers. His pace and dribbling ability can cause teams problems, while he is also a threat from free-kicks - as Boro found out during February's game at the Riverside. Photo: Getty Images Buy photo