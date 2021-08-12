Callum Connolly opened the scoring for the Tangerines at Bloomfield Road in the first half, before goals from Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson secured a 3-0 win for the hosts.

Warnock made nine changes to his side following their 1-1 draw at Fulham in the Championship.

New signings Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier made their competitive debuts for the club while several younger players such as striker Josh Coburn were also handed opportunities.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

“I’m disappointed obviously, in the end we got well and truly beat,” Warnock told the club’s website after the match.

“I thought at 1-0 second half we had some great opportunities and never capitalised and never looked like scoring.

“That’s our back-up squad and that’s their back-up squad so not really happy tonight.”

He added: “I think it’s answered a few questions if I’m honest which is what I wanted.

“I thought Sol Bamba and Peltier were outstanding. I thought young Josh did well in the first half and I thought Djed did well at times as well.

“Apart from that it’s disappointing to think who else really.

“Listen we haven’t got a squad big enough and we can’t afford to come here with a full team and lose two or three of our main players.

“That just shows you tonight what we have at back-up. It was disappointing tonight and I thought one or two lads were poor tonight if I’m honest.”

Blackpool will now host Sunderland in the second round of the competition.

