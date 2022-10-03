'Only one man...best guy available' - Middesbrough fans react with their picks to be Chris Wilder's replacement at the Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough fans have been reacting to the news of Chris Wilder’s departure from the Riverside.
Wilder leaves Middlesbrough 22nd in the Championship having won just two league games all season.
Remarkably, Wilder became the seventh manager to be sacked this season with Boro joining Cardiff City and Hull City on the lookout for a new boss.
Here, we take a look at some of the names Middlesbrough fans want to see replace Wilder at the Riverside:
@_BRADLEYBISHOP: Corberan - yes. Got Huddersfield to the playoffs with a poor team and resigned because he wasn’t backed with transfers
@kaiirwin19: Edwards is a great fit for the squad we have and a manager I can actually see us building a project with so I’m all for that
@JoeScottMC: Thought he [Rob Edwards] did a good job at Forest Green Rovers Taking Them Up To League 1. He Just Got Thrown at the deep end at Watford. If he comes in we gotta get behind him regardless who comes in as wilders replacement.
@Ashley_Edmunds: I reckon Dyche would be the best guy available but he’ll probably want prem.
@_csimpson1: I’d like Dyche, proven at the top with a low budget
@bigt44uk: Sean Dyche would be the right man for the job
@djwmfcuk: Would take Mark Robins all day long
@MattyCoddingto1: Only one Man, David Wagner.
@HodlGoblin: We should do something like we done with Karanka and go for someone like Francesco Totti, Marco Branca, Leonardo, Juninho Pernambucano or even Éric Abidal probably all long shots but I think something along those lines would be good #UTB #BORO #wilder