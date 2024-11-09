Middlesbrough thrashed Luton 5-1 at the Riverside Stadium - but who stood out for the hosts?
Delano Burgzorg opened the scoring for Michael Carrick’s side after a well-worked corner, before Emmanuel Latte Lath added a second before half time.
Finn Azaz then made it 3-0 in the 51st minute, with Burgzorg netting his second three minutes later. Jordan Clark did pull a goal back for the visitors, yet it was Azaz who complete the scoring with an excellent finish from distance.
1. Seny Dieng - 7
Was alert to keep out Cauley Woodrow’s low shot at the start of the second half but didn’t have much else to do. Got a hand to Clark’s effort but couldn’t keep it out as the visitors pulled a goal back. 7 | Getty Images
2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 8
Started at right-back but often had to move infield to mark Luton playmaker Tahith Chong. Read the game well to prevent the visitors advancing up the pitch and was comfortable in possession. 8 | Getty Images
3. George Edmundson - 8
Marshalled Elijah Adebayo well in the first half as Boro defended well as a unit. Replaced in the closing stages before his side conceded. 8 | Getty Images
4. Matt Clarke - 7
Helped keep Luton’s forwards quiet for the majority of the match. Made a few loose passes when trying to play out from the back. 7 | Getty Images
