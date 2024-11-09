Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 9th Nov 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 15:07 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 5-1 win over Luton Town at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough thrashed Luton 5-1 at the Riverside Stadium - but who stood out for the hosts?

Delano Burgzorg opened the scoring for Michael Carrick’s side after a well-worked corner, before Emmanuel Latte Lath added a second before half time.

Finn Azaz then made it 3-0 in the 51st minute, with Burgzorg netting his second three minutes later. Jordan Clark did pull a goal back for the visitors, yet it was Azaz who complete the scoring with an excellent finish from distance.

Was alert to keep out Cauley Woodrow’s low shot at the start of the second half but didn’t have much else to do. Got a hand to Clark’s effort but couldn’t keep it out as the visitors pulled a goal back. 7

1. Seny Dieng - 7

Was alert to keep out Cauley Woodrow's low shot at the start of the second half but didn't have much else to do. Got a hand to Clark's effort but couldn't keep it out as the visitors pulled a goal back. 7

Started at right-back but often had to move infield to mark Luton playmaker Tahith Chong. Read the game well to prevent the visitors advancing up the pitch and was comfortable in possession. 8

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 8

Started at right-back but often had to move infield to mark Luton playmaker Tahith Chong. Read the game well to prevent the visitors advancing up the pitch and was comfortable in possession. 8

Marshalled Elijah Adebayo well in the first half as Boro defended well as a unit. Replaced in the closing stages before his side conceded. 8

3. George Edmundson - 8

Marshalled Elijah Adebayo well in the first half as Boro defended well as a unit. Replaced in the closing stages before his side conceded. 8

Helped keep Luton’s forwards quiet for the majority of the match. Made a few loose passes when trying to play out from the back. 7

4. Matt Clarke - 7

Helped keep Luton's forwards quiet for the majority of the match. Made a few loose passes when trying to play out from the back. 7

