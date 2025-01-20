Portsmouth and Middlesbrough bosses react after Championship contest

Getty Images

Head coach John Mousinho believes Matt Ritchie’s first two Fratton Park goals as a Portsmouth player completed some “unfinished business” after his side beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

Local boy Ritchie came through the Pompey academy and made a handful of first-team performances but left when the club suffered financial problems, moving on to Swindon, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

However, his return in the summer brought him full-cycle and he finally netted at his home ground as a Portsmouth player, with his second-half brace turning things around after Emmanuel Latte Lath’s opener.

“I think a big part of Matt Ritchie coming back here was the fact he had the roots here as an academy player and there was always a tinge of regret he didn’t have a long career at Portsmouth,” said Mousinho.

“I’m sure he wouldn’t swap his brilliant career for anything but there was one thing that was missing, and that was coming back for some unfinished business. “He got the goal away at Swansea but it is difficult to come here. You saw what it meant to him, he is absolutely buzzing. “Since he’s come back into the side he’s given us a huge amount of energy and quality on the ball in the final third.

“It was a brilliant run and finish for the first goal and then more energy for the second, maybe more energy than you would expect for someone at the back-end of his career – maybe he has six or seven years left in the tank!”

Latte Lath, who has been heavily linked with a move to MLS, grabbed the opener for Boro when he rounded home keeper Nicolas Schmid to net for the 11th time this season.

However, Middlesbrough dropped out of the play-off places with just one win in seven, and boss Michael Carrick said: “I’m bitterly disappointed with the result and the way we finished the game.

“We put ourselves in a good position at a tough place to come and dealt with it for 50-odd minutes. The second goal would have been important for us and this is the type of place there is always a moment.

“We spoke about that at half-time and the first goal we conceded was an awful one for us. “It’s a position we’ve been in recently where we’ve put ourselves in great positions but not got anything from it. We’ve got to change that pretty quickly. “We’re hurting tonight and we have to change the cycle.”

Kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes after a medical emergency in the home end, and Portsmouth later announced the supporter involved had died.

A statement from the club read: “Portsmouth Football Club are devastated to report that a Pompey fan has died following a medical emergency at Fratton Park today. “The incident happened right at the start of the game, with the referee taking the players off the pitch to allow for treatment to be administered.

“Despite the valiant attempts of the emergency services, the supporter unfortunately passed away.

“Next of kin are aware. Our sincere thoughts and condolences go out to the supporter’s family and loved ones at this sad time. “We are grateful to all the Pompey and Middlesbrough fans inside the stadium for the compassion, patience and understanding they showed in such distressing circumstances.”