Premier League Burnley plan January swoop for Middlesbrough ace
Premier League Burnley are keeping tabs on promising Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood.
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 08:14
The Northern Echo claim Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been monitoring Wood “closely” and they report Burnley sent a senior scouting delegation to watch the 17-year-old in action as England Under-18s claimed a 3-2 win over Australia.
Wood signed his first professional deal earlier this summer.
Jonathan Woodgate is a long-term admirer of the central defender but Boro could have a fight to keep his services in January.