Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Ex-Middlesbrough boss Steve McLaren was confirmed as Erik ten Hag’s assistant at Manchester United earlier this week.
The 61-year-old knows the Dutchman very well as they previously worked together at FC Twente, two years after he left Middlesbrough.
They will also be joined by ten Hag’s Ajax No. 2, Mitchell Van der Gaag.
McLaren has been out of coaching since he was sacked by QPR in 2019, but went on to spend a year as a technical director at Derby County.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Departing Blackpool midfielder to remain in EFL
Cameron Antwi, who was released by Blackpool this summer, has revealed it 'looks like' he will stay in the EFL next season and that 'it's looking good'. The midfielder joined the Seasiders academy in 2019 but failed to make a league appearance. (Lancashire Live)
2. Preston eye swoop for Tottenham prospect
Preston North End are thought to be keen on a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Dane Scarlett. The 18-year-old has made four appearances in all competitions for Spurs' senior team this season. (Football League World)
3. Barnsley show interest in League One trio
Barnsley are considering swoops for Burton Albion’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Chesterfield’s Paul Cook and Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff as they continue to search for a new manager. Poya Asbaghi left the club following the Tykes’ relegation, six months after joining. (The 72)
4. Leicester to lose out on Bristol City midfielder
Leicester City look set to lose the race to sign Bristol City's Han-Noah Massengo, with Nice now in pole position. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a number of European clubs. (Football League World)