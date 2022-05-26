26th May 2022 - Championship rumours

Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Premier League giants join race for Boro starlet, Leicester to lose out on Bristol City midfielder

Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

By Molly Burke
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 8:10 am

Ex-Middlesbrough boss Steve McLaren was confirmed as Erik ten Hag’s assistant at Manchester United earlier this week.

The 61-year-old knows the Dutchman very well as they previously worked together at FC Twente, two years after he left Middlesbrough.

They will also be joined by ten Hag’s Ajax No. 2, Mitchell Van der Gaag.

McLaren has been out of coaching since he was sacked by QPR in 2019, but went on to spend a year as a technical director at Derby County.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Departing Blackpool midfielder to remain in EFL

Cameron Antwi, who was released by Blackpool this summer, has revealed it 'looks like' he will stay in the EFL next season and that 'it's looking good'. The midfielder joined the Seasiders academy in 2019 but failed to make a league appearance. (Lancashire Live)

Photo Sales

2. Preston eye swoop for Tottenham prospect

Preston North End are thought to be keen on a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Dane Scarlett. The 18-year-old has made four appearances in all competitions for Spurs' senior team this season. (Football League World)

Photo Sales

3. Barnsley show interest in League One trio

Barnsley are considering swoops for Burton Albion’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Chesterfield’s Paul Cook and Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff as they continue to search for a new manager. Poya Asbaghi left the club following the Tykes’ relegation, six months after joining. (The 72)

Photo Sales

4. Leicester to lose out on Bristol City midfielder

Leicester City look set to lose the race to sign Bristol City's Han-Noah Massengo, with Nice now in pole position. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a number of European clubs. (Football League World)

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueBoroBristol CityLeicesterTransfer rumoursMiddlesbroughChris Wilder
Next Page
Page 1 of 3