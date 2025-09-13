Middlesbrough came from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw at Preston - but who stood out for Rob Edwards’ side?

Boro fell behind in the first half when Preston forward Lewis Dobbin fired home from the edge of the box. After a bright start to the second half, the visitors’ then drew level when new signing Matt Targett converted from inside the box with 18 minutes remaining.

There was still time for a dramatic finish, though, as Preston defender Jordan Storey headed the hosts ahead two minutes from time. Boro then equalised again in stoppage time after Sontje Hansen’s shot was turned in by Alan Browne.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Sol Brynn - 6 Didn't face many efforts at his goal and couldn't do much about Dobbin's opener. Commanded his box well to come for a couple of crosses at important moments. 6

Luke Ayling - 5 Was left exposed against Dobbin on the edge of Boro's box for the opening goal when the Preston forward cut inside. Wasn't tested as much defensively in the second half. 5

Darragh Lenihan - 7 Was a commanding figure in the heart of Boro's back three for most of the game. Was the closest player to Storey when the Preston defender headed the hosts 2-1 ahead from a corner. Still a very encouraging performance after a long injury setback. 7

Alfie Jones - 6 Was booked in the first half after losing possession and bringing down Alfie Devine. Was more comfortable on the ball afterwards and managed to prevent a few Preston attacks on the left of Boro's back three. 6