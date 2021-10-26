The Boro boss is able to spend the week on the training ground and allow some of his injured players another week in their rehabilitation before facing Birmingham City at the Riverside this weekend.

Boro moved up to sixth in the Championship with that win in south Wales and will welcome a Birmingham side who have won just one of their last eight league games.

But ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash, we round-up what’s been happening on Teesside and around the Championship today.

Hayden Hackney enjoyed his first win with Scunthrope United on-loan from Middlesbrough. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Rangers coach linked with Cardiff vacancy

Boro’s success over the Bluebirds at the weekend spelled the end of manager Mick McCarthy who stepped down from his position shortly after the full time whistle at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds are enduring their worst run of form in their entire history having lost their last eight consecutive games.

And BBC Sport reports Rangers’ first-team coach Michael Beale is a name on Cardiff’s radar to replace the former Republic of Ireland manager.

Beale began coaching with a 10-year spell at Chelsea, working under Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Gus Hiddink before joining Liverpool.

He has also had a spell as an assistant at Brazilian club Sao Paulo in 2017 before linking up with Steven Gerrard when he was appointed Rangers boss in 2018.

Boro loan watch

Boro loan midfielder Hayden Hackney enjoyed his first win in a Scunthorpe United shirt on Saturday.

The young midfielder had a part to play in the first goal of a 2-1 win over Crawley Town, finding full-back Ross Millen out wide whose cross was turned into his own net by George Francomb.

Elsewhere defender Nathan Wood found himself back on the Hibernian bench having lost in his debut for the club.

Chuba Akpom was in the starting XI for PAOK as they went up against Greek giants Olympiakos. Akpom has scored three goals in 10 appearances for the Greek Super League side but was substituted during their 2-1 defeat at the weekend.

And after a positive run of form, Djed Spence had an afternoon to forget at the City Ground, scoring an unfortunate own goal as Fulham ran out 4-0 winners against Nottingham Forest.

