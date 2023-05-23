Alfredo Morelos is to leave Rangers at the end of the season. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Reports from Teamtalk in April suggested Michael Carrick was interested in the Colombian who will see an end to his six-year stay in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals this season contributing to over 120 during his time with the Ibrox club.

Morelos joined in 2017 from HJK Helsinki and will likely be considered a success during his time as Rangers were able to deny Celtic a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title in 2021 whilst also contributing to the club’s memorable run to the Europa League final in 2022.

Rangers boss Michael Beale said: “For the outlay to what we got back – he’s had an outstanding contribution to the club; European top goalscorer and was player of the year last year before suffering an injury.”

Morelos was linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton, with Boro joining Burnley in also being credited an interest, prior to the end of the campaign.

Carrick's side missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-offs against Coventry City and will lose a number of players as they return to their parent clubs from their loan spells at the Riverside including Aston Villa duo Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey.

Boro may also have to fend off interest in star striker Chuba Akpom with reports suggesting the 27-year-old could head to the Premier League himself with a £15million fee mentioned.