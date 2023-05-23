News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Rangers confirm exit of 26-year-old recent Middlesbrough transfer target

Rangers have confirmed Alfredo Morelos will leave Ibrox this summer – less than two months after Middlesbrough were one of a number of clubs linked with the striker.
By Joe Ramage
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:27 BST
Alfredo Morelos is to leave Rangers at the end of the season. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Alfredo Morelos is to leave Rangers at the end of the season. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Alfredo Morelos is to leave Rangers at the end of the season. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Reports from Teamtalk in April suggested Michael Carrick was interested in the Colombian who will see an end to his six-year stay in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals this season contributing to over 120 during his time with the Ibrox club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morelos joined in 2017 from HJK Helsinki and will likely be considered a success during his time as Rangers were able to deny Celtic a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title in 2021 whilst also contributing to the club’s memorable run to the Europa League final in 2022.

Rangers boss Michael Beale said: “For the outlay to what we got back – he’s had an outstanding contribution to the club; European top goalscorer and was player of the year last year before suffering an injury.”

Most Popular

Morelos was linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton, with Boro joining Burnley in also being credited an interest, prior to the end of the campaign.

Carrick's side missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-offs against Coventry City and will lose a number of players as they return to their parent clubs from their loan spells at the Riverside including Aston Villa duo Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boro may also have to fend off interest in star striker Chuba Akpom with reports suggesting the 27-year-old could head to the Premier League himself with a £15million fee mentioned.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old forward Jeremy Sivi has extended his Boro stay with a new contract until 2025.

Related topics:IbroxMiddlesbroughRangersChuba Akpom