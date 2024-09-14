Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for the hosts?
Michael Carrick’s side took a first-half lead when Tommy Conway opened the scoring with a neat finish, after being sent through on goal by Luke Ayling. Yet Preston managed to equalise just before the interval when Mads Frokjær-Jensen converted Brad Potts’ cross from the right.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Seny Dieng - 6
Tipped away Sam Greenwood’s effort in the first half. Was then beaten by Frokjaer-Jensen’s second-half effort as Preston recorded two efforts on target. 6 Photo: George Wood
2. Luke Ayling - 7
Played a fine pass to send Conway through on goal for Boro’s opener and covered well at the back when Preston threatened on the break. 7 | Getty Images
3. George Edmundson - 7
An assured debut at centre-back as Preston’s forwards were kept on the fringes for large spells. Calm on the ball when the hosts were playing out from the back. 7 | Getty Images
4. Matt Clarke - 7
Had a few opportunities to add another goal to his tally from set-pieces. Swept up danger well again at the back and was often available to receive the ball in tight spaces. 7 | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
