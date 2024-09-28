AFP via Getty Images

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 28th Sep 2024, 17:20 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 2-0 win over Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Stoke at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?

The hosts took a first-half lead after Riley McGree’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, allowing Ben Doak to convert the rebound. Carrick’s men then added a second in the 73rd minute courtesy of an excellent strike from Hayden Hackney.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Made an important early save to keep out Bae Jun-ho’s effort. Didn’t have much to do after that as he recorded his third clean sheet of the season. 7

Seny Dieng - 7

Made an important early save to keep out Bae Jun-ho's effort. Didn't have much to do after that as he recorded his third clean sheet of the season. 7

Often tucked in to form a back three on the right side of defense. Saw out his defensive duties well before he was substituted in the second half. 7

Anfernee Dijksteel - 7

Often tucked in to form a back three on the right side of defense. Saw out his defensive duties well before he was substituted in the second half. 7

Adapted well moving into a centre-back role. Played a few dangerous balls into the Stoke box in the first half and made a late block to stop Bocat’s effort at 2-0. 8

Luke Ayling - 8

Adapted well moving into a centre-back role. Played a few dangerous balls into the Stoke box in the first half and made a late block to stop Bocat's effort at 2-0. 8

Swept up danger when he had to as most of the game was played in Stoke’s half. Often calm on the ball when he recycled possession. 7

George Edmundson - 7

Swept up danger when he had to as most of the game was played in Stoke's half. Often calm on the ball when he recycled possession. 7

