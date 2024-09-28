Middlesbrough got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Stoke at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?
The hosts took a first-half lead after Riley McGree’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, allowing Ben Doak to convert the rebound. Carrick’s men then added a second in the 73rd minute courtesy of an excellent strike from Hayden Hackney.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Seny Dieng - 7
Made an important early save to keep out Bae Jun-ho’s effort. Didn’t have much to do after that as he recorded his third clean sheet of the season. 7 | Getty Images
2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 7
Often tucked in to form a back three on the right side of defense. Saw out his defensive duties well before he was substituted in the second half. 7 | Getty Images
3. Luke Ayling - 8
Adapted well moving into a centre-back role. Played a few dangerous balls into the Stoke box in the first half and made a late block to stop Bocat’s effort at 2-0. 8 | Getty Images
4. George Edmundson - 7
Swept up danger when he had to as most of the game was played in Stoke’s half. Often calm on the ball when he recycled possession. 7 | Getty Images
