Middlesbrough won their third consecutive match under new boss Rob Edwards after a 2-1 win over Norwich - but how did each player fare at Carrow Road?

The visitors scored two quick goals just before half-time following goals from Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway, before Norwich were reduced to 10 men following a red card for Norwich midfielder Jacob Wright. Canaries striker Josh Sargent then pulled a late goal back for the hosts but it was too little, too late.