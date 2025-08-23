placeholder image
Middlesbrough player ratings following their 2-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship.

Middlesbrough won their third consecutive match under new boss Rob Edwards after a 2-1 win over Norwich - but how did each player fare at Carrow Road?

The visitors scored two quick goals just before half-time following goals from Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway, before Norwich were reduced to 10 men following a red card for Norwich midfielder Jacob Wright. Canaries striker Josh Sargent then pulled a late goal back for the hosts but it was too little, too late.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

A few unconvincing clearances in the first half. Didn’t have many saves to make but was alert to keep out Papa Amadou Diallo’s low effort in the second half. Couldn’t close down Sargent quick enough as Norwich pulled a goal back. 6

Another solid showing defensively on the right of a back three. Looked to release the ball quickly when Norwich pressed high up the pitch in the first half. 7

Generally dealt well with Norwich forward Sargent and was commanding in the air. Another strong performance from the Boro captain. 7

Was caught on the ball a few times when Boro endured a sloppy spell in the first half. Came through it and helped the visitors keep Norwich at arm’s length until the latter stages. 6

