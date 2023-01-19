Revealed: How much Middlesbrough's best paid players are said to get each week and who is the highest paid player - photo gallery
Zack Steffen is Middlesbrough’s best paid player by a country mile, according to figures revealed by a national website.
The salarysport.com website says that the on loan Man City keeper is on a tidy £80,000 a week giving him an annual salary of £4,16m
It puts him well ahead of Chuba Akpom (£27,000 a week) as the next best paid player. (*Figures do not include any transfer window signings)
If the figures are to be believed then the team’s total wage bill is a whopping £17,037,280 per year or £327,640 per week.
