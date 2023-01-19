News you can trust since 1877
Zack Steffen is said to be Middlesbrough's best paid player at £80,000 a week.

Revealed: How much Middlesbrough's best paid players are said to get each week and who is the highest paid player - photo gallery

Zack Steffen is Middlesbrough’s best paid player by a country mile, according to figures revealed by a national website.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 hours ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 11:56am

The salarysport.com website says that the on loan Man City keeper is on a tidy £80,000 a week giving him an annual salary of £4,16m

It puts him well ahead of Chuba Akpom (£27,000 a week) as the next best paid player. (*Figures do not include any transfer window signings)

If the figures are to be believed then the team’s total wage bill is a whopping £17,037,280 per year or £327,640 per week.

Have your say on wages paid by Boro on our social media channels.

1. Zack Steffen

Weekly wage: £80,000

Photo: Mark Thompson

2. Chuba Akpom

Weekly wage: £27,000

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Jonny Howson

Weekly wage: £20,000

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Paddy McNair

Weekly wage: £19,000

Photo: Stu Forster

