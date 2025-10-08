Rob Edwards on what he wants his Middlesbrough side to improve after Portsmouth loss

Rob Edwards | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards lamented his side’s lack of shots as their unbeaten start to the Championship season was ended by a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth.

South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok’s first-half strike was enough to earn Pompey a first win in five league games and knock toothless Boro off the top of the table.

Edwards said: “We showed a lot of puff and got into a lot of good areas, but the final product wasn’t good enough. “It’s all well and good having a lot more of the ball, but you’ve got to do something with it. One shot on target is not enough, ultimately. “They didn’t have much either, but they did enough to win. “Once they got the goal, the onus is not on them to come out and onto us.

“We tried, and it wasn’t through lack of effort and I saw a lot of good things, but the final little bit was lacking.

“Today is a frustrating day. The first defeat was going to happen at some stage. “Because we’ve made a good start we are building something. We’ve got to take it on the chin and then continue to try and improve.”

Pompey could have taken the lead in the 19th minute when Yang broke down the left and cut his cross back for Conor Chaplin. Chaplin looked certain to score, only for Alfie Jones to produce a brilliant block to divert the ball behind for a corner. The hosts did break the deadlock four minutes later courtesy of Yang’s second goal in the space of four days.

Jordan Williams fired a right-wing cross to the far post which was met by Yang and the Tottenham loanee’s half-volley squirmed through the gloves of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn. Clear-cut chances were in short supply for the remainder of the game as Portsmouth defended their lead superbly.

Their boss John Mousinho was delighted with Pompey’s determination not to concede. Mousinho said: “I thought it was a brilliant performance and two different halves. “We played very well in the first half and deserved the lead, and maybe could have got another one with a couple of chances that we created. “The second half was different and probably a lot more difficult.

“We were a little bit too deep. It was difficult to get pressure on the ball without giving up too much in behind, so we had to defend in a different way. We did it very, very well. “The only criticism would be that we didn’t catch Middlesbrough enough on the counter. We didn’t create any pressure towards the front end.

“But they’re an excellent side who had been top of the league for a reason, so we’re delighted with the three points. “A win today feels like it’s been a pretty good start to the season. “One game shouldn’t have that much of an impact, but it just did. That’s the way it feels in the Championship at the moment.”