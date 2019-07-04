Round-up: Liverpool open to offers for £12m-rated winger - but will Middlesbrough pay up?
Liverpool are reportedly understood to be willing to listen to offers fort £12m-rated winger and Middlesbrough target Ryan Kent.
However, the Reds have a habit of commanding high fees for their youngsters and won’t allow him to swap Merseyside for Teeside on the cheap.
Given Middlesbrough’s big spending last campaign, Steve Gibson is unlikely to fork out such a hefty sum. This means Boro may have to wait until the end of the window and persuade Liverpool to let the attacker go on loan if there aren’t any clubs willing to meet their high valuation.
Britt Assombalonga is still overjoyed about scoring his debut international goal as he eyes further glory on Sunday.
The Boro striker will be aiming to fire his Democratic Republic of Congo side past opponents Madagascar in the African Cup of Nations round of 16.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Speaking about his first international goal, Assombalonga said: “This moment is up there with the best in my life.”
Especially after hearing stories of past players scoring goals for Congo, and me doing it as well is an amazing feeling,” he told Goal.
Elsewhere in the Cup of Nations, former Boro midfielder John Obi Mikel has spoken out over criticism of his Nigria team. He said: “Obviously, the criticism will come from our people that we love.
“But this is football, you are going to get criticised. We have to take the criticism and improve. We didn’t play well and I think that in the tournament so far we haven’t really found our way.”